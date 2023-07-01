Staff Writer
Challenges associated with the changes in climate anticipated over the next few decades were the focus of a joint workshop held this week between the Nevada City Planning Commission, Nevada City Council and members of the public.
“Typically the safety element of the General Plan is updated every five years,” Lisa McCandless, interim city planner for Nevada City said. “Ours has never been updated.”
Safety was the focus of this effort referred to as Climate Adaptation and Public Safety Element (CAPSE) for 2023 — 2028 which was presented in draft form.
Adapting to impacts of climate change, especially extreme weather events and wildfire, requires a proactive approach including disaster preparedness and response, according to Eric Vaughan, from Rincon Consultants.
Climate risks that were assessed can eventually shape policies and actions in the public safety element of the General Plan, according to Vaughan.
Impacts to people, built environment and natural environment in the Nevada City area specifically were the focus.
“Nevada might not be too interested in sea level rise… but wildfire risk would be important,” Vaughan said.
The risk of wildfire increases were estimated at 35 — 45% by the end of the century, according to research associated with the changes in climate.
Fluctuation between drought and higher temperatures and then atmospheric river events leads to a recommendation plan for vegetation control and other forms of preparedness.
Energy delivery, fire and emergency services may be impacted by climate as extreme weather and blackouts are expected.
Climate adaptation may mean policy changes impacting hospitals, municipal buildings, educational buildings, historic buildings, residential and commercial buildings to prepare for power outages or damage.
Air quality and an increase in water demands may affect parks and other open spaces that the local tourism industry relies on, according to the assessment.
Projections over the next century show an increase in extreme temperatures and a wetter Sierra Nevada region on average.
“This year is a great example of a very wet year with a lot of atmospheric river events,” Vaughan said.
As the storms occur in warmer climates, a heavier, wet snowfall is a result and can cause all sorts of havoc, according to Vaughan.
Public outreach began two years ago in the form of a public workshop and letters circulated to interested agencies including the Native American Heritage Commission and various Native American Tribes, according to Gary Price from Price Consulting Services.
The impact of noise affecting the community was the second element of the General Plan that Paul Bollard from Bollard Acoustical Consultants studied.
Noise is measured on a decibel scale, for example, a noise produced by a jet taking off would be measured at 140 decibels, a chainsaw may be 110 decibels, a rock concert is 105 decibels and a pin dropping is measured at 15 decibels, according to Bollard.
“The ambient noise environment is defined by several noise sources mostly on Highway 20 and 49 which is projected to increase over the next 20 years with growth,” Bollard said.
The Nevada County Sportsmans Club and Shooting Range, major public events at Pioneer Park and the downtown area of Nevada City were identified as fixed noise generators.
Sensitivity receptors to noise were also defined by the example of a hospital where the inside may be very sensitive to noise but the outside, with traffic and emergency vehicles, is not a sensitive area, according to Bollard.
As power blackouts become more common the noise produced by household generators was discussed and the possibility of requiring shields on generators that can be too loud within a neighborhood.
“Maybe another look at enhanced shielding for generators is something we should consider… I wonder if a study has been made during those time periods when the power is shut off?” Thomas Nigh, Chair of the Nevada City Planning Commission said.
Other elements of the Nevada City General Plan will be updated at a later date, such as water conservation, land use, circulation of traffic and housing.
The public is encouraged to review the draft of the CAPSE document through August 1, 2023 and another public hearing is planned for July, according to Price.
The CAPSE will possibly go to the city council for approval by August 2023.
The CAPSE was grant funded and led by Amy Wolfson, Nevada City’s previous city planner, according to McCandless.
Nevada City’s General Plan is designed to reflect similar elements within the county’s General Plan.
Some of the efforts by the Office of Emergency Services (OES) include the local Hazard Mitigation Plan that predicts the size of an area impacted by a hazard, the probability of the hazard happening again and area of significance where a hazard may occur.
A prediction based on the flooding that occurred in 2017 stated that another flood would affect about 50% of the county, it has a 100% chance of localized flooding will happen every year and the intensity is predicted at 20%, according to Alex Keeble-Toll, Nevada County OES senior analyst.
Actions the county could take in this example range from educating the public on preparation and insurance options to on the ground action such as erosion control, according to Keeble-Toll.
The county’s General Plan is a county-wide document that looks at priorities the public survey has identified as most valuable, according to Keeble-Toll.
The county is also studying evacuation routes and road congestion that may occur during an emergency event.
Residents are encouraged to take part in the county-wide survey, and can be found at Ready Nevada County under Roadmap to Resilience.