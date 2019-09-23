Planned power outage set for Grass Valley, Nevada City

PG&E said a planned power outage this evening likely will affect 21,000 customers across Nevada, Yuba and Butte counties.

In Nevada County, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley and Rough and Ready could face the public safety power shutoff. Scheduled to start around 5 p.m. Monday, and take a few hours, the planned outage could extend into Wednesday, if weather conditions persist, said Brandi Merlo, spokeswoman for the power company.

“We’re narrowed it down to just 21,000 customers,” Merlo said. “It’s occurring for Nevada County: 7,247 customers.”

Gusty winds and dry conditions led PG&E to make the call to preemptively shut off power across the region. Crews will examine power lines Tuesday. Merlo said they’ll work to restore power to everyone. However, another planned outage could occur Tuesday night, if adverse weather conditions continue.

“We’ll make every effort to restore them,” Merlo said.

The decision about a possible second outage will happen late Tuesday morning.

Community resource centers will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The centers, open only during the day, will offer restrooms, water, air-conditioning and a space to charge electronic devices.

Grass Valley’s center is at Sierra College, 213 and 250 Sierra College Drive.