The aircraft involved in Sunday afternoon’s fatal collision off of Dog Bar Road was determined to be an amateur built kit plane, an AirCam experimental model.
According to an accident report filed on the Aviation Safety Network website, a privately owned plane with the tail number N420PF crashed in an open field after a near vertical descent Sunday.
Registration information from the Federal Aviation Administration lists Loren Willman of Nevada City as the manufacturer of the aircraft. The plane was certified airworthy on September 22, 2022.
Data obtained from the flight tracking website Flight Aware confirmed that the plane departed the Nevada County Airport at 1:10 pm, and was last seen near Grass Valley at 1:24 pm. The flight’s distance was recorded as twelve miles.
The site also reported that the plane had successfully completed a fifteen minute flight earlier that afternoon.
According to the AirCam website, the model is a twin-engine open cockpit quick-build kit that takes about 1200 hours to complete. There are 200 AirCams currently completed, with about 30 more under construction.
The identities of the two decedents have yet to be released by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department due to notification of next of kin.
An AirCam crash occurred in the mountains west of Taos, New Mexico in July 2012. No fatalities occurred and no pre-impact malfunctions or failures were observed according to a National Transportation Safety Board investigation report.