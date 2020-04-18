Plane crashes near Auburn Airport

The Placer County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the scene of a plane crash that occurred just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning near the Auburn Airport.

The County’s CART (Critical Accident Investigation Team) and detectives are on location and the National Transportation Safety Board will be participating in the investigation virtually due to COVID-19.

Media Public Information Officers are at Tractor Supply at Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road.

Check back for updates on this breaking news event.