Plane crashes into Auburn home

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances on the 3000 block of Miracle Drive, in Auburn.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a plane had crashed on top of a home. Cal Fire crews rendered medical aid to the sole pilot before they were transported to a nearby hospital.

Fortunately, the homeowners who were inside at the time were uninjured. Placer County sheriff’s deputies are providing scene security until the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigate the crash.

Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office