Plane crashes into Auburn home
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances on the 3000 block of Miracle Drive, in Auburn.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a plane had crashed on top of a home. Cal Fire crews rendered medical aid to the sole pilot before they were transported to a nearby hospital.
Fortunately, the homeowners who were inside at the time were uninjured. Placer County sheriff’s deputies are providing scene security until the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigate the crash.
Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Plane crashes into Auburn home
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances on the 3000 block of Miracle Drive, in Auburn.