Plan to ease homelessness evolves

Nevada County officials and advocates hope thoughtful review will help improve their quest to decrease homelessness.

The plan presented to the Board of Supervisors late last month updates previous plans and results from in-depth review of local actions, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

“Working together to develop this plan ensures that we are all on the same page for helping our most vulnerable residents” said Jennifer Singer, the chair of the Nevada County Continuum of Care, a regional planning body that coordinating housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals. She’s also the executive director of Bright Futures for Youth.

“This is an exciting step in collaborating to align resources and strategies,” she said.

The name of the plan is a bit of a mouthful: The Nevada County and Continuum of Care Joint Homelessness Action Plan. The Health and Human Services Agency and Continuum of Care teamed up to put it together.

Details include specific strategies and goals that the two will work on together to address homelessness here over the next two years.

“Success depends on coming together to map out the best approach to use the resources we have at hand,” said county Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver. “The goal is to positively impact lives, and this plan gives the framework to best align the system to do that.”

The plan is based on the county’s 2020 plan to address homelessness, includes key insights from 2020-22, and identifies gaps in the current homeless response system in Nevada County, officials said. It was developed in accordance with state requirements for Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention funding.

Highlights include a landscape analysis describing the state of homelessness in Nevada County with demographic and other information on subpopulations such as chronically homeless, youth between the ages of 18 and 24, and families, as well as a review of the funding available to address homelessness.

“We are constantly learning and improving, and that couldn’t be done without a coordinated community approach that the CoC helps provide,” said Brendan Phillips, county housing resource manager. “In this plan, we’ve set new goals around prevention and diversion, providing supportive services and shelter, and increasing housing opportunities that are desperately needed in our community.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Strategic goals for 2022-25 include:

∎ Prevent homelessness through increasing availability of rental and mortgage assistance and expanding services for youth and families.

∎ Support and strengthen supportive services through outreach, engagement, and case management, which includes the development of a day services and navigation center, and strengthen housing focused case management and supportive services.

∎ Increase shelter capacity by expanding year-round shelter capacity and interim housing options.

∎ Increase affordable and supportive housing stock and implement a landlord liaison program that provides resources to landlords renting to individuals at risk of homelessness.

∎ Communicate and collaborate with providers through improvements to data collection, collaborating on funding opportunities, implementing the Joint Homeless Action Plan, and strengthening the case conferencing team.

A recent addition to the strategic goals is the development of a day services and navigation center.

A new grant has been awarded to purchase and renovate a property next to Brunswick Commons to serve as the navigation center and fulfill a key gap in services when shelters are closed.

A navigation center is a long- standing goal and was included in the original vision of Brunswick Commons but procuring funding has been difficult, officials said, and the new grant award makes this vision possible.

Source: Nevada County