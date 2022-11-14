Placer County deputy fired after DUI arrest while on duty

Placer County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy was fired after being arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Allahno Hughes responded to a call for service and deputies already at the scene “suspected Hughes was under the influence and confronted him.”

After contacting the California Highway Patrol, an officer conducted a field sobriety and breathalyzer test, officials said. According to authorities, the breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.13% for Hughes, above the legal limit of 0.08%, and the CHP officer arrested him.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Hughes was a newly hired deputy and was released from his probationary employment “and is no longer a Placer County Sheriff’s Office employee.”

“At this time, we are looking into all contacts Hughes may have had with the public (Saturday) morning,” sheriff’s officials said.

Hughes, 35, was booked into South Placer Jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge and was released on bail, according to jail logs.