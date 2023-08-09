The Placer County District Attorney’s Office Post Conviction Unit successfully stopped child molester Gabriel Price from being released early. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the Board of Parole Hearings denied parole for Gabriel Price, who was being considered for early release under the state’s Nonviolent Offender Parole Review Program.

In 2008, a jury convicted Price to over 15 felonies related to sex with a minor under the age of 16. At the time of his initial sentencing, Price was sentenced to a term of 32 years. Due to the passage of Proposition 57, he is now eligible for early parole consideration, after serving only 15 years of his sentence.