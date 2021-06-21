Placer County authorities charge man with attempted murder in Kings Beach shooting

From Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:

“On June 20th at 3:37 a.m., Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Kings Beach area near Bear Street and Rainbow Avenue. A witness was contacted and claimed that they were woken up by at least five gunshots from outside their residence. Additionally, the witness saw a vehicle drive off at a high rate of speed. Deputies located five shell casings at the scene. The ongoing investigation revealed a victim who claimed the suspect confronted him after a verbal altercation and fired off rounds from a handgun over the victim’s head. With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives were able to identify the shooter as 27-year-old Samuel Navarro of Incline Village, Nevada.

On June 21st at 12:36 a.m., a PCSO deputy located Navarro driving in the Kings Beach area. Navarro pulled his vehicle off the roadway and fled on foot. With the assistance of numerous allied agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Truckee Police Department, Navarro was located and safely arrested after a brief but intense manhunt. A search of Navarro’s vehicle revealed a handgun matching the one used in the shooting and 17 grams of methamphetamine. Navarro was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.“