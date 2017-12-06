UPDATE: Authorities ID body found during search as belonging to missing woman Yin Wong

UPDATE at 5:05 p.m.:

Searchers on Wednesday found the body of a missing Sacramento woman in the Auburn area, about a mile from where her vehicle was found, authorities said.

Yin Wong, 33, was found deceased in a steep part of the American River canyon on the fourth day of a coordinated search, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Sullivan, the search-and-rescue coordinator.

No cause of death has been determined, he added.

"She was located deceased," Sullivan added. "No foul play."

