TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Continuing efforts to maximize rental options for North Tahoe residents and local workers, the Placer County Board of Supervisors today approved additional funding for the county’s Lease to Locals program.

The board unanimously approved the allocation of $500,000 in transient occupancy tax reserve funds to continue the program for a second year and provide additional grants to more homeowners with underused properties in North Lake Tahoe who agree to rent only to locals.