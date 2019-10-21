‘Pitty Party’ at Sammie’s Friends in Grass Valley

In observance of National Pit Bull Awareness Day, Sammie’s Friends is inviting the public to their shelter for a “Pitty Party” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Community members are encouraged to bring their own “furry friends” in costume for a fun photo shoot, tasty people food, dog treats and adoption specials. All dogs, cats and kittens in need of loving homes will be at the event. Sammie’s Friends is at 14647 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

Additionally, shelter supporters are encouraged to enjoy a special “Pittie Pint” from local breweries Grass Valley Brewing Co., Ol’ Republic Brewery, and 1849 Brewing Co. on Friday and Saturday. Proceeds on these days will benefit the animals at Sammie’s Friends. For more information, visit https://sammiesfriends.org or call 530-471-5041.