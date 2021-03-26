Pitcher’s duel: Miners drop season opener against Colfax, 2-1
Sports Editor
Nevada Union opened its 2021 baseball season against Colfax Thursday, and it was the starting pitchers for both teams who shined throughout.
The Miners’ Matt Deschaine and Colfax’s Anthony Packard controlled the game from the mound as both the senior pitchers went the distance. While both impressed from the bump, it was Packard and the Falcons who left the diamond at Nevada Union with a 2-1 victory.
“Matty (Deschaine) pitched a heck of a game,” Nevada Union head coach Ted White said. “I thought he pitched really, really well. Definitely well enough to win.”
Deschaine finished the game with nine strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. He allowed six hits and two earned runs across seven innings pitched.
Packard went all seven as well, allowing six hits and one run while striking out six.
Deschaine and Packard made quick work of their opposing lineups through the first four innings, but the Miners broke the 0-0 stalemate in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI-single from Brenden Pinney. The freshman battled throughout the at-bat before lining a ball over the left fielder’s head to score Lucas Mackey from second base.
“He fouled off some tough pitches, got a pitch to hit and didn’t miss it,” said White. “That was huge.”
Pinney had two hits on the day. Mackey also notched two hits. Chase Nye and Deschaine also tallied base knocks for the Miners.
The Miners held the 1-0 advantage until the bottom of the seventh, when Packard helped himself out with a leadoff triple. He would later score on a Dylan Stallions single. Stallions then advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, and later scored with two outs on an infield single to put the Falcons up 2-1.
Nevada Union put a runner on first in the bottom of the seventh when Mackey reached on an infield single. But, Colfax ended that threat quickly with a 1-6-3 double play to close out the game.
“There were a couple of fundamental things that kind of hurt us,” said White. “But we’re young and that’s to be expected. Every time we get out here, I just hope we get a little better.”
Nevada Union (0-1) returns to action at 4 p.m. Thursday with a road game at Roseville.
“Hopefully, we keep getting to practice and play,” White said. “That’s all we can hope for. “
Next up for Colfax (3-0) is a pair of away games against Sutter Tuesday and Wednesday.
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.
