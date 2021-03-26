Pitcher’s duel: Miners drop season opener against Colfax, 2-1

Nevada Union High School starting pitcher Matt Deschaine fires a pitch while a Colfax runner leads off first base during the Miners’ 2-1 loss to Colfax Thursday at home.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada Union opened its 2021 baseball season against Colfax Thursday, and it was the starting pitchers for both teams who shined throughout.

The Miners’ Matt Deschaine and Colfax’s Anthony Packard controlled the game from the mound as both the senior pitchers went the distance. While both impressed from the bump, it was Packard and the Falcons who left the diamond at Nevada Union with a 2-1 victory.

Colfax shortstop Dylan Stallions gets the force out of a Nevada Union base runner before turning the double play during the Falcons 2-1 win over the Miners.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Matty (Deschaine) pitched a heck of a game,” Nevada Union head coach Ted White said. “I thought he pitched really, really well. Definitely well enough to win.”

Deschaine finished the game with nine strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. He allowed six hits and two earned runs across seven innings pitched.

Packard went all seven as well, allowing six hits and one run while striking out six.

Deschaine and Packard made quick work of their opposing lineups through the first four innings, but the Miners broke the 0-0 stalemate in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI-single from Brenden Pinney. The freshman battled throughout the at-bat before lining a ball over the left fielder’s head to score Lucas Mackey from second base.

“He fouled off some tough pitches, got a pitch to hit and didn’t miss it,” said White. “That was huge.”

Nevada Union second baseman Chase Nye tags out Colfax base runner Jack Erickson, who was trying to steal during Thursday’s game. Nevada Union’s senior catcher Kolby Amaral made the throw.

Photo: Elias Funez

Pinney had two hits on the day. Mackey also notched two hits. Chase Nye and Deschaine also tallied base knocks for the Miners.

The Miners held the 1-0 advantage until the bottom of the seventh, when Packard helped himself out with a leadoff triple. He would later score on a Dylan Stallions single. Stallions then advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, and later scored with two outs on an infield single to put the Falcons up 2-1.

Nevada Union centerfielder Keisen Hayden makes a leaping catch near the back fence for an early save for the Miners during their 2-1 loss to the Colfax Falcons Thursday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada Union put a runner on first in the bottom of the seventh when Mackey reached on an infield single. But, Colfax ended that threat quickly with a 1-6-3 double play to close out the game.

“There were a couple of fundamental things that kind of hurt us,” said White. “But we’re young and that’s to be expected. Every time we get out here, I just hope we get a little better.”

The Miners dugout celebrates after scoring a run.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada Union (0-1) returns to action at 4 p.m. Thursday with a road game at Roseville.

“Hopefully, we keep getting to practice and play,” White said. “That’s all we can hope for. “

Next up for Colfax (3-0) is a pair of away games against Sutter Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nevada Unions Ryder Celenza looks to put the ball in play for the Miners Thursday against Colfax.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada Union starting pitcher Matt Deschaine readies to fire a pitch from the mound Thursday at home against Colfax.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada Union’s Keisen Hayden looks to put the ball into play with a bunt during Thursday’s game against the Colfax Falcons.

Photo: Elias Funez

