During Thursday’s Grass Valley City Council meeting — rescheduled from Tuesday due to the weather — council members approved the Community Choice Aggregation program (CCA) with Pioneer Community Energy, allowing that company to procure the necessary energy to serve all residents in the city of Grass Valley starting January 2024.
Residents can expect an automatic change in their electric and solar billing at the start of 2024.
Residents will have the option to opt out of the change if PG&E is preferred.
Residents will receive multiple contacts through mailers, flyers, media releases, social media and information sessions with various community groups regarding Pioneer Energy as the alternative to PG&E services.
Pioneer Energy offers webinars online and are willing to hold informational meetings in the community on request to explain rates.
Pioneer Energy representatives want Grass Valley residents to be informed about the changes and to watch for mailers when the change to Pioneer Energy is initiated.
“We are making the decision for everyone in Grass Valley,” Mayor Jan Arbuckle said.
Pioneer Energy described how they will work with PG&E during outages and storms for faster response times.
With the state mandated changes in solar net metering set for April 2023, dropping the rate between five and ten cents per kilowatt hour for homeowners who install solar panels after April, Pioneer Energy offers an alternative to PG&E.
In a recent study of neighboring counties, 85% of solar customers save money with Pioneer over a year, according to a representative of Pioneer Energy.
Later in the meeting, Grass Valley council members showed their appreciation for the Parks Capital Improvement projects that have taken place at numerous locations around Grass Valley.
“We have done so much for our parks and they look fabulous,” Arbuckle said.
Measure E provided approximately half of the funding for the many projects, according to Bjorn Jones, Grass Valley City Engineer.
Since 2020, $15.2 million have been spent on Condon Park, Minnie Park, Lyman Gilmore School, Memorial Park, Scotten School, Mautino Park and Wolf Creek Trail.
“All of the projects are used and quite popular. These projects changed the nature of the park from a place where drug dealers hang out to a place where park users hang out,” Councilmember Bob Branstrom said.
Council member Hilary Hodge recognized the growing popularity of pickleball around the country and in the Grass Valley community, and praised the additional courts in Memorial Park.
“Thinking about trends for the future is one of the things this group does well,” Hodge said.
