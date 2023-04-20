In its efforts to restore the historic Catholic church in its own town, the residents of Smartsville invite the public to its 14th annual Pioneer Day on Saturday, April 29.

The Smartsville Church Restoration Fund Inc., headed by Kit Burton, is a 501 c 3 whose mission it is to restore the church, whose services were discontinued in the 1960s. Maintenance fell by the wayside and now the organization gathers each year to bring joy to the community while raising money for the church’s ongoing repairs.