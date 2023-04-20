In its efforts to restore the historic Catholic church in its own town, the residents of Smartsville invite the public to its 14th annual Pioneer Day on Saturday, April 29.
The Smartsville Church Restoration Fund Inc., headed by Kit Burton, is a 501 c 3 whose mission it is to restore the church, whose services were discontinued in the 1960s. Maintenance fell by the wayside and now the organization gathers each year to bring joy to the community while raising money for the church’s ongoing repairs.
“We have the festival with the main street closed off so we can set up vendor and information booths,” said Janet Burton, secretary of the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc. (SCRFI). “My husband (Kit) has been restoring it for 23 years. We are getting things painted and we got the bell tower restored. This is our benefit to raise funds and awareness of our work, so it is all about community.”
The festival will feature two stages, one with music all day, and the other focused on children’s programming. Burton said there will be art, vendors, food, a magician, and overall merriment. Buffalo Gals, The Stamp Mill Stompers, and OCD Band will provide music.
“It’s very kid-oriented” Burton said. “The fire department comes and they bring little fire trucks and hats. We have a juggler and a musician coming this year; lots of vendors selling things and a few vendors selling food, lots of historical demonstrations and several local bands. Doug Ward is a blacksmith and he is returning with demonstrations.”
Burton said the tours of Blue Point Mine and Sucker Flat are popular with festival goers. With all the fun the day has to offer, the intention is to raise funds for the church and its restoration.
“When my husband came into the group the roof was half opened,” said Burton of the church. “It caused so much water damage. The foundation was not level and they had to jack up the building, and it was all volunteer work up to a certain point. Professionals lifted up building and poured cement. We had a volunteer rebuild the front porch. We have amazing help.”
In addition to being an overall celebration of the town and its rich history, Pioneer Day serves as a sort of reunion of local folk.
“We’ve had a lot of descendants who used to live in the area, and this year we will have descendants come cause it’s honoring their ancestry. As many people as can come we can raise awareness and raise funds.”