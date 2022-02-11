Pinnacle of his life: Former Nevada City Mayor Conley S. Weaver, 88, dies

Conley S. Weaver has left the building.

On Oct. 18, Weaver died peacefully at his Nevada City home, the Red Castle, with his wife, Mary Louise, by his side. Conley was 88.

As one of 16 children, he was born and grew up in Sacramento. He attended Sacramento Junior College and then earned an architecture degree at the University of California, Berkeley in 1957. He worked his way through college working three jobs. A favorite saying was, “Go Bears!” He loved architectural drawing and was great at it. This skill he honed at Berkeley, well before the time of CAD (computer-aided-design) drawings. He often said, “Architecture starts right here in the brain, then it goes down your arm, then to your fingertips and on to the paper.”

After Cal, he attended the Naval Officer Academy in Rhode Island. As a Navy lieutenant JG, he served at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard from 1957 to 1960. There he designed and oversaw the construction of facilities to build and repair nuclear submarines and warships.

In 1956, Conley married Mary Louise Holland. It was a good match, lasting 65 years. They loved living in Oakland. Conley loved playing golf at the Claremont Country Club. He was great golfer his entire adult life.

Another passion was singing. He sang bass, from his junior college days with a jazz quartet. More recently he sang locally with the New Orpheum Jazz Quartet along with Allan Haley, Steve Tassone and John Darlington.

He was licensed to practice in California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and Texas, and was based in San Francisco. Conley once said, “When I assume room temperature, the only thing I want to take with me is my architectural license.”

In San Francisco he designed and oversaw the construction of the Foremost McKesson Tower/Crocker Plaza, One Market Plaza, Pacific Gateway Tower, and Fifty California Street Tower. That’s the super short list.

With his own firms, Primiani-Weaver AIA, and the Weaver Architectural Group, their footprints are major and many. They designed and oversaw construction of offices buildings, public assembly buildings, shopping centers, banking facilities department stores, and parking facilities. His work is prominent in the San Francisco skyline, with nine major high-rises among them.

He was the lead architect on the reconstruction of San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts. It was built for the 1916 Panama-Pacific Exposition to house and display works of art. Designed by Bernard Maybeck, it was to stand for just a few years. Conley commissioned sculptor Beniamo Bufano to make molds of the intricate features of that structure, so as to accurately and perfectly replicate its stunning, delicate details and beauty when rebuilt. He supervised this project from 1964 to 1974. It is the only remaining building from that exposition.

PUBLIC SERVICE

He and his wife Mary Louise made many forays to Nevada City while living and working in the Bay Area. A favorite lodging location was the Red Castle. Eventually they purchased this Gothic revival brick building, and continued its operation as a premier bed-and-breakfast until 2001. Upon retirement they used it simply as their home.

Conley served as a Nevada City planning commissioner, and was elected to the Nevada City Council in 2002. His vast professional experience and knowledge made positive differences for this small Gold Rush town of 3,000 people.

One example: then-City Manager Beryl Robinson had finally acquired a former Forest Service equipment yard on Commercial Street to build an important parking lot. Robinson thought it lacked a few spaces. Weaver redesigned it overnight, adding the needed spaces and amenities. It has served the city very well ever since.

“Conley was a major plus for Nevada City,” Robinson said. “The combination of his architectural expertise and his love for history made him an excellent fit for our town.”

Nevada City Hall is an Art Moderne WPA project built in 1937. When it needed major upgrades, Weaver stepped forward as its coordinating architect. With fellow architects, Bruce Boyd and Gary Harr, they designed it and oversaw the reconstruction. In 2004 Nevada City won the prestigious Art Deco Society of California’s Historic Preservation Award.

He was also the coordinating architect for Nevada City’s Railroad Museum and was mayor when the city acquired Sugarloaf. He guided the construction of Union Street’s Robinson Plaza, a significant public gathering space.

In 2002, an important 1800s building on North Pine Street was completely destroyed by fire. It was home to a major business, Friar Tucks Restaurant and Bar. Weaver became the city’s liaison to expedite plans, approvals and construction while retaining its character and historical authenticity. In a mere 14 months it was completed, historically accurate, and reopened for business.

Conley considered his final career, the contribution of his service as the mayor of Nevada City, to be the pinnacle of his life. He proudly drove a car with license plates, “Alcalde,” Spanish for mayor, and loved having people ask him what it meant.

Conley is survived by his wife, Mary Louise, and their daughter, Sydney Weaver.

Paul Matson lives in Nevada City. He is a member of The Union Editorial Board