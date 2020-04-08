Pink moon
The biggest and brightest supermoon of the year could be seen in a clear sky on Tuesday night in Nevada County. Supermoons occur when the moon is within its closest approach to earth. As a result, the moon appears brighter and bigger in the night sky. April’s full moon, deemed the pink moon, happens to be the closest of the year. The name “pink moon” reportedly comes from native North American wildflowers that bloom in early springtime, known as “moss pink,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
