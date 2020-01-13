Pine Tree Quilt Guild scholarships

The Pine Tree Quilt Guild promotes education in the textile arts through participation in the guild, outreach programs, speakers and workshops. In addition, the Guild furthers its educational goals by the granting of scholarships each year to graduating high school students or current college students who are pursuing study in textile arts, design or other art-related fields. This year we are offering one scholarship for $1,500 in memory of Jeanne E. Gill and Carol Phillips. The scholarship will be administered to the chosen college of the recipient upon proof of registration. The application period is now open. The applicant must be a resident of Nevada County. Applicants may apply to their scholarship office at their respective high school or may apply directly to the scholarship chair of the Guild who will forward an application to the applicant. All completed applications must be received no later than April 1. For more information regarding scholarships, contact a high school counselor or email Sue Marshall at sue@marshall.ms.