Pine Tree Quilt Guild accepting scholarship applications

The Pine Tree Quilt Guild is accepting applications for its annual academic scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship is granted to a graduating high school senior or currently enrolled college student pursuing a course of study in fiber arts, textile or other art-related subjects. Applicants must be a Nevada County resident.

Applications are available on the Pine Tree Quilt Guild website at http://www.pinetreequiltguild.com . The application deadline is March 15, 2022.

Established in 1984, the purpose of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild is to sponsor and support charitable quilting activities and to educate and encourage quilt making. The Guild meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Grass Valley Charter School on Auburn Street.

Community Service provides handmade quilts to local organizations and community members. More than 200 quilts were donated in 2021 to victims of the River Fire as well as local charities including Child Protection Services, Hospitality House and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Community Service teamed with Meals on Wheels to distribute handmade placemats to members of the community.

Quilting 101 offers beginning and “brush up” classes. It’s an opportunity to learn new techniques and skills. It meets once a month and is free to all Guild members.





The upcoming 2022 Quilt Show is scheduled for April 30 and May 1 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Highlights include Quilt Displays, Country Store, Basket Raffle and Cafe. Christine Barnes will be the featured quilter.

Pine Tree Quilt Guild is always looking for new members. The March Mixer is a good way to become acquainted with the Guild. Anyone interested is invited to attend on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grass Valley Charter School.

Check the website for more information, dates and times.

Source: Pine Tree Quilt Guild