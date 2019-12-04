Pine Street Burgers sells Taylorville location, remains open on Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley

On Monday, Pine Street Burgers co-owners George and Suzie Dyer announced they would sell their Taylorville Road location in Grass Valley to Burger & Cream. The restaurant’s location on Dorsey Drive, also in town, will remain open.

The co-owners decided to open their second location on Taylorville in October 2018. Its last day of operation will be Dec. 16.

George Dyer said the reason for the location sale was due to internal competition, as their two restaurants were too close in proximity in a county with too small of a population.

“As soon as we opened that location (on Taylorville), the business dropped quite a bit (at Dorsey Drive),” said Dyer.

“I think that it’ll make the original Dorsey location go back to where people complain about not being able to park or find a table. And those are my favorite complaints.”— George DyerPine Street Burgers co-owner

The co-owner said he and his wife gave their Taylorville location employees a month’s notice before publicizing its sale.

“They’re all working paycheck to paycheck, so we wanted to do the right thing,” said Dyer.

About 10 of Pine Street Burgers’ employees plan to work for Burger & Cream on Taylorville, said Dyer.

As a result of some employees having to quit at the Taylorville location, the restaurant’s hours will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Though several local businesses have reported struggling in the wake of PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, Dyer said the shutoffs didn’t influence the decision to sell the location.

“I think that it’ll make the original Dorsey location go back to where people complain about not being able to park or find a table,” said Dyer. “And those are my favorite complaints.”

Burger & Cream plans to open its new Taylorville location on Jan 1, said Dyer. The restaurant already has an Auburn location.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.