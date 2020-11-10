Pilot injured in solo plane crash off Highway 174

The male pilot of a single-engine airplane was transported via helicopter to a regional hospital Tuesday afternoon after crashing off Highway 174, authorities said.

The pilot of the Piper PA-38 reported engine problems around 3:40 p.m. before crashing into trees about 1.5 miles southwest of the Nevada County Airport, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor. The pilot was the only person onboard.

According to dispatch reports, the plane landed upside down near Meadow Drive. The pilot’s name and the extent of his injuries were not known at the time.

The FAA will release the aircraft tail number after investigators verify it at the scene, Gregor said in an email.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, and the safety board will determine its probable cause, Gregor added.

