The graduates of the Nevada County Community Leadership Institute gathered Friday at the Gold Miners Inn to commemorate the completion of the program which seeks existing and prospective leaders in the area. The institute held its inaugural class in 1996.

The graduates of the 2023 Nevada County Community Leadership Institute gathered Friday in Grass Valley to commemorate their completion of the program, which began last fall. The institute is presented by the Center for Nonprofit Leadership.

The institute is a months-long course, wherein participants gather once monthly to discuss and take part in workshops that cover a wide range of topics, from Criminal Justice, Economic Development, Health & Human Services, Education, and more. The first course was held in 1996, and since then has graduated 25 classes.

