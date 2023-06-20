The graduates of the 2023 Nevada County Community Leadership Institute gathered Friday in Grass Valley to commemorate their completion of the program, which began last fall. The institute is presented by the Center for Nonprofit Leadership.
The institute is a months-long course, wherein participants gather once monthly to discuss and take part in workshops that cover a wide range of topics, from Criminal Justice, Economic Development, Health & Human Services, Education, and more. The first course was held in 1996, and since then has graduated 25 classes.
This year, 26 graduates accepted their certificates, each person representing a different organization or facet of the community. Their takeaways from the program vary.
Sandy Novak, Supervising Bus Driver with Nevada County Transit and Nevada County Connects. said her eyes were opened by what she learned.
“(I got) a whole new out outlook on everything that happens in Nevada County,” Novak said. “I got behind the scenes, so I kind of know how things work now. And I was able to make some connections.”
The Leadership Institute is made up of current or prospective leaders in their employment or organization. Classes are held once a month, with students expected to attend each and every session.
“For me it helped me plug into the community,” said County Counsel and 2023 graduate Kit Elliott, “and learn how many opportunities there are in the community, how much this is a community that pulls everyone together.
“One of the things I saw, many of the people that participated were people who grew up here, left the community and have come back and are now major contributors. (I made) friends and connections. I feel like it helps to get things done in this community.”
Lori Burkart Frank is not only an alumni of the Leadership Institute, but for the past 14 years she has served as Facilitator of the course.
“As a facilitator, I like to think of myself as holding the space for people to learn and connect,” said Burkart Frank. “I connect the content-givers with the class. I am just so thrilled to stay in the loop of what’s going on in this community. And even though we have the same nine sectors since I took the class 20 years ago, it changes all the time. And so I just feel like I have a front row seat to what is going on and that is exhilarating to me.
“The other personal connection for me is a love leadership and I love being connected to the leaders in this community, and everyone who comes through here is a leader. Some people verbalize that they are more confident (in leadership) after this, and some were already out there making headlines. We’re not a traditional leadership class.”
Nonprofit Consultant Jan Maes has only lived in Nevada County for less than a year, so the people he met and the topics they covered help him feel more at home.
“It was fantastic,” Maes said. “I think it’s a wonderful community and I was already contacting a lot of people on my own, but this leadership class was recommended to me by a friend who participated herself a few years ago. I made so many connections that I know will help me in my future work and volunteering activities. I think (prospective students) need to be ready for it. I think more younger people should look into this too.”
“(I got) connections,” said Margaret Gilmore, Branch Manager at Madelyn Helling Library. “I met a lot of really awesome community contributors that I will be able to reach out to in the future, and those are both people who participated in the class but also some of the facilitators and presenters.
“We do so much at the library but there are always opportunities to do more and to do different things and bring ideas and perspectives to the community through library programming. So I met a few people here who I can reach out to in the future for workshops, performances, or just seeing the library as a venue for dialogue in our community. So that will be really impactful for library programming in the future.”
Applications for 2023-24 course are due by August 18, 2023 and can be found at the website for the Center for Nonprofit Leadership, cnlsierra.org/nccli.
Graduates of the 2022-23 Nevada County Community Leadership Institute are: Brian Blakemore (Grass Valley Police Department), Shannon Bueler (Stanford Mortgage), Jay Chandler (HSSA Administrative Services), Melissa Collins (River Valley Community Bank), Sienna Crawford (Bright Futures for Youth), Kit Elliott (Nevada County Counsel), Victor Estrada-Hildebrand (CASA Farms), Rod Fivelstad (Retired), Dan Foss (Nevada City Police Department), Margaret Gilmore (Madelyn Helling Library), Sean Grayson (City of Nevada City), Kelsey Hess (County of Nevada), Timothy Highsmith (Nevada County Sheriff), Katherine Johnson (Public Health Institute), Cami Lisonbee (Nevada County District Attorney’s Office), Jan Maes (Nonprofit Consultant), Tine Mathiasen (Nevada County Board of Supervisors), Jon (Jay) Nau (County of Nevada), Sandy Novak (County of Nevada), Karen O’Hara (Sierra College Nevada County), Ulysses Palencia (Connecting Point), Ean Price Murphy (Moxie Bookkeeping &Coaching), Calob Rangel (Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital), Michelle Tagg (Hospice of the Foothills), Josh White (County of Nevada), and Wendy Willoughby (Center for Nonprofit Leadership).