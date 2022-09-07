Pig dies in house fire

A Tuesday fire destroyed a large ranch home on McCourtney Road, likely killing two dogs, fire officials said.

A large pig on the property also died. Deputies tried to help the pig that was burned and in distress, though it later died from its injuries and smoke inhalation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

All residents of the home, near Ballantree Lane, escaped the fire. One firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion, but was treated and released on Tuesday, Fire Chief Jerry Good with the Higgins Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters responded at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday to the blaze.

“Observed a pretty much fully involved, 6,000-square-foot, ranch-style house and garages,” the fire chief said. “The aircraft were, of course, dispatched.”

Firefighters kept the flames from reaching vegetation. An evacuation order for the area was imposed briefly, with evacuation warnings for areas to the east.

“About 15 minutes later, we called it off,” Good said of the order. The warnings also soon were lifted, as well.

PG&E restored power to buildings in the area that had lost it due to the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene until 9 p.m.

Good said temperatures climbed to 108 that day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Responding agencies included Higgins, Cal Fire, Nevada County Consolidated, Smartsville, Placer Hills and Penn Valley.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249