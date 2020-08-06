Piety Hill Cottages in Nevada City to be sold by owner

After 14 years of operation under its current ownership, Piety Hill Cottages Motel and Bed & Breakfast in Nevada City is to be sold.

“It’s time to retire,” said owner Michael Trenberth, when asked why he decided to sell the property.

Trenberth put the property, at 523 Sacramento St., on the market last September.

“Within a week, we had a buyer,” he said.

However, they found out afterward that when the property had been converted from its prior state as a gas station, the pumps had been removed but tanks remained. This began a process of permitting, excavation, and cleanup in order to remove them.

“That was pretty straightforward,” said Trenberth, of working with Nevada City officials to submit necessary paperwork and ensure the work was being done according to environmental regulations.

However, by the time this process was completed and the purchase nearly finalized, it was mid-March and COVID-19 brought financial complications on the buyer’s end, which caused the purchase to fall through.

He said several parties have shown interest in buying the property in the time since.

Explaining the confidence potential buyers seem to have about taking on the operation of a bed-and-breakfast during a difficult time for many businesses, Trenberth said, “For us, it’s never really stopped.”

Despite a slightly quieter April, Piety Hill has seen better business for May, June, and July than in previous years.

“For the first 10 days of August, we’re 81.5% occupied, and the full month of July was about 76% occupied,” he said. “We’re quite busy.”

Trenberth said one attracting factor for visitors at this time is that each unit is an individual cottage with its own entrance, a favorable arrangement for minimizing COVID-19 transmission risk.

Before Trenberth purchased Piety Hill Cottages in 2006, it had been under at least five other owners.

When it was built in 1933, the property was named Feil’s Motel, going on to contain a cafe, country store, and eventually the current B&B. It gained the name “Piety Hill” in the 1970s.

