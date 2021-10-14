 Picking the perfect pumpkin | TheUnion.com
Picking the perfect pumpkin

Elias Funez
  

Jessee Acevedo holds 20-month-old Charlie Cox as he takes in his first pumpkin patch experience Thursday afternoon at Bierwagen's Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch off Highway 174 in Chicago Park. The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Kord LaCroix and 5-year-old son Jameson LaCroix help each other with their perfect pumpkin selections Thursday at Bierwagen’s Pumpkin Patch. People can go into the field to pick pumpkins from a fresh selection, or choose one closer to the Donner Trail Fruit market where freshly pressed apple cider is expected to be back on the shelves by Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
People peruse the selection of fresh local and regional produce available at the Donner Fruit Trail market at Bierwagen’s farm in Chicago Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Five-year-old James Cox hands off his pumpkin selection Thursday at Bierwagen’s.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Ashley Norris and 1 1/2-year-old Tanner choose from the ornamental gourds Thursday at Bierwagen’s Pumpkin Patch in Chicago Park.
Photo: Elias Funez

