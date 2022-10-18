facebook tracking pixel Picking the perfect pumpkin: Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch open through season | TheUnion.com
Picking the perfect pumpkin: Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch open through season

Elias Funez
  

Grass Valley’s Laura Godeke and Fiona Brock look for that perfect pumpkin Tuesday afternoon at Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch located off of Highway 174 in Chicago Park. The patch is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photo: Elias Funez
Plenty of gourds galore can be found at Bierwagen’s off of Highway 174 in Chicago Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Shannon and Ella Frederickson and their dog Pearl, seem to have eyed their perfect pumpkin Tuesday aftenoon at Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch keeps the tradition of family farming alive as they have farmed at the same location off of Highway 174 for 120 years.
Photo: Elias Funez
An old museum building on the Bierwagen’s farm property is sure to delight the local history buff and is accessible during business hours at Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch.
Photo: Elias Funez
Locally grown and crafted products, such as these spuds from Super Tuber Farms and handbags from local artisans, can also be found at Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit barn.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pumpkin pickers place their selections into a hand cart and head back to the fruit barn at Bierwagen’s to pay for their gourds.
Photo: Elias Funez
There are still plenty of pumpkins available at Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch.
Photo: Elias Funez

