Photographer’s spotlight

Coffee enthusiasts take in Tuesday’s wild weather storm in Nevada City from the warmth of Fable Coffee at 233 Broad St.
Photo: Elias Funez
Victims and witnesses to Sunday’s shooting on the San Juan Ridge console one another when they hear over the emergency radio scanner that the kidnapping victim taken from this location had been found safe.
Photo: Elias Funez
Forest Lake Christian junior Keoni Rose provides offense for the Falcons during last week’s playoff win over Vacaville Christian. The Falcons moved on to play in the Sac Joaqiun Section D-IV semi-final, where they lost to John Adams Academy.
Photo: Elias Funez
Music in the Mountains’ Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murray leads a free choral workshop May 7 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley to a room full of interested choristers and singers focusing on Brahms and tunes customarily sung at MIM’s July 3 concert.
Photo: Elias Funez
A firefighter works to secure a hose during Thursday’s possible escaped burn pile call off Griffith Drive, near McCourtney Road.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Police Department’s Jonathan Brown smiles after being awarded the Officer of the Year award for 2021. Brown was one of dozens among the local law enforcement community to be commended during the recent Nevada City Elks Lodge appreciation dinner.
Photo: Elias Funez
An example of ember shielding for wildfire safety was displayed at the recent Wildfire Health and Safety carnival at the Eric Rood Administrative Center. When embers from an approaching wildfire are present, the filament quickly ignites to release a fire resistant window shade. More information can be found at http://www.embershielding.org.
Photo: Elias Funez
Safety is the utmost concern among firefighters when entering confined spaces, such as the commercial structure off Griffith Drive that caught fire due to a suspected escaped burn pile Thursday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
