Photographer’s Spotlight: Season’s sightings

Elias Funez
  

Bell Hill Academy students get into the spirit of the season during the school’s Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead celebration, Friday afternoon. Students had the opportunity to make and decorate sugar skulls and get their faces painted.
Photo: Elias Funez
A young pirate arrives in his pirate ship to the Madelyn Helling Library for the Spooky Booky event where books and treats were given to children and their families.
Photo: Elias Funez
A large ofrenda, or offering table, is set up at Bell Hill Academy in Grass Valley during Friday’s Dia De Los Muertos ceremonies. Students decorated sugar skulls, got their faces painted, and performed, “El Baile Del Esqueleto” to their parents and families.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay shows his seasonal spirit while wearing an orange gourd during Friday’s Spooky Booky event at Madelyn Helling Library.
Photo: Elias Funez
Offering’s left at the altar include photos, notes, and treats among other items on display during Bell Hill Academy’s Dia De Los Muertos celebration Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Parents select books for their younger children while older children pick their own books during Friday’s Spooky Booky event sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and held at the Madelyn Helling Library.
Photo: Elias Funez
Flowers sit at the base of the Dia De Los Muertos altar on display at Bell Hill Academy Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Spongebob Squarepants character Patrick Star was one of the many different costumes on display during Friday’s Spooky Booky event at Madelyn Helling Library.
Photo: Elias Funez
A youngster in a reptile suit awaits the opportunity for a book, treats, and storytime during Friday’s Spooky Booky event at Madelyn Helling Library.
Photo: Elias Funez
Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

 

