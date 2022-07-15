facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s Spotlight (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

The checkered flag waves for Brenden Shrum in the 50n car, while Dan Geil in the 32n car follows closely behind during a heat of the David Pettis Memorial Vintage Duels II dirt track racing event at the Empire Mine Speedway at the Nevada County Fairgrounds July 8. The event is just one of a handful of scheduled racing events at the fairgrounds, for more info visit http://www.empireminespeedway.com.
Folks enjoy the evening Wednesday on the streets of downtown Nevada City during the recent Summer Nights. It will return for the following two Wednesdays.
Longtime Nevada City Clerk Niel Locke greets the crowd at Thursday’s Nevada City Council meeting where Lou Ceci and Adam Kline were sworn in.
Dwarf Kart driver Tyler Quilty works on his car between heats during last Friday’s Vintage Duels at the Empire Mine Speedway in Grass Valley.
Students of storytelling take notes from featured Sierra Storytelling Festival teller Michael D. McCarty during a workshop at the festival.
The Meadow Stage is all set up and ready for the first acts of the 25th anniversary of the the California WorldFest, which began Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday. For more info visit http://www.worldfest.net.
Interim Nevada City Police Chief Ted Stec is honored for his time serving the city and helping with the hiring and transition to new leadership under Chief Dan Foss, during Thursday’s council meeting. Chief Foss starts on the job Monday.
Nevada County Assistant CEO Caleb Dardick stands in front of his school, the North Columbia Schoolhouse, following his Local Teller presentation at the Storytelling Festival last weekend on the San Juan Ridge. Dardick’s class was one of the last to be taught in the historic schoolhouse.
Brenden Shrum in the 50n car draws loud cheers from the crowd as he passes Dan Geil in the 32n car during the Dwarf Class Vintage Duels kart racing at the fairgrounds’ Empire Mine Speedway.
