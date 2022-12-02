facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s spotlight (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Michael Bratton addresses the crowd of nearly 2,000 walkers and runners gathered at Hooper Stadium for the return of the Michael E. Bratton II Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
More turkey hats and attire could be seen during this year’s Michael Bratton II Turkey Trot that in recent years.
Photo: Elias Funez
A piece of pumpkin pie with a dollop of whipped cream readies to take on the Turkey Trot course Thursday morning from Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children play in front of an illuminated display of Roger Dean’s artistry currently on display at The Chambers Project gallery off of Main Street in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Roger Dean (center) and other collaborative artists work on a piece in front of the crowds gathered during the opening reception of the Roger Dean and Freyja Dean art show ‘The Secret Path’ currently on display at The Chambers Project gallery in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

Photo: Elias Funez
Colorred bits of concrete are all that was left of the temporary concrete barriers that were painted for the temporary parklets that have been made permanent along Main Street in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
The new traffic control bollards are up in place of the former concrete barriers at the intersection of Mill and Main Street in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the Grass Valley Police Department stand around the Caring and Sharing Christmas tree placed in the GVPD lobby. The tree contains the names of local children that need Christmas shopping done for them. Once gifts are purchased and returned, officers will host a lunch where Santa is expected to make an appearance, and the gifts will be presented.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of people gather along Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley for the inaugural Cornish Christmas of the year.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cornish Christmas merchants smile as they ready for the holiday street faire shopping rush to begin along Mill Street for the inaugural Cornish Christmas of the season Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez

