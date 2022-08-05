facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photographer’s Spotlight (PHOTO GALLERY)

News News |

Elias Funez
  

A mock up crime scene is set up for children to try to get to the bottom of during Nevada City’s National Night Out event Tuesday. The crime at hand? Littering?
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of firefighters work the scene where a vehicle drove into the Grass Valley CVS Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Water from Grass Valley’s ladder truck creates a rainbow as community members take part in the National Night Out color run at Pioneer Park Tuesday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
An Affogato espresso over Italian gelato ice cream is prepared at La Gastronomia.
Photo: Elias Funez
The tub once used to water Lola Montez’s pet bear is one of the many unique items on display at the Grass Valley Museum within the Mt. St. Mary’s Convent and Academy.
Photo: Elias Funez
Color run participants take to Pioneer Park as they happily run through clouds of multicolored chalk during the annual National Night Out festivities.
Photo: Elias Funez
Art made out of human hair was popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This piece, gifted to Mrs. Hansen in 1894, is on display at the Grass Valley Museum at 410 S. Church Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
An 1880s depiction of the Mt. St. Mary’s Convent and Academy showing the now non-existent original St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is on display at the Grass Valley Museum within the existing structure.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 