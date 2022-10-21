facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight: Hangtown Music Festival | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s Spotlight: Hangtown Music Festival

Elias Funez
  

The lights of Hangtown Music Festival light up the Nevada County Fairgrounds Thursday evening with bands such as the Ryan Montbleau Band, the Polyrhythmics, and Railroad Earth. The festival runs through Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Musicians from the band Railroad Earth perform on stage during Thursday evening’s opening night performances of Hangtown Festival, going on at the Nevada County Fairgrounds through Sunday. Railroad Earth is a bluegrass-influenced Americana band formed in Stillwater, New Jersey in 2001. The band's music combines elements of progressive bluegrass, folk, rock, country, jazz, Celtic and other Americana influences.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lights from the Yuba Stage highlight the musicians of Railroad Earth as they perform Thursday evening at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Railorad Earth is also scheduled to take the stage tonight and Sunday night.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hangtown Music Festival fans dressed in all types of attire during Thursday evening’s opening acts.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hangtown Festival stage lights illuminate the band Railroad Earth as they perform Thursday evening at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The event runs through Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pirate themed attire is the most apparent style of choice amongst Hangtown Music Festival goers.
Photo: Elias Funez

