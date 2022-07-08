facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s Spotlight

Elias Funez
  

Fire dancers steal the show during a recent evening at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Writer, actress and stand-up comedian Lizzie Cooperman performs to a packed crowd at Elixart in Nevada City last weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez
Body painting artist Alison Kenyon works on a piece for all to see during last Friday’s First Friday Art Walk in Nevada City. The next will be held Friday, Aug. 5.
Photo: Elias Funez
A car with QAnon stickers is seen during The Fourth of July holiday event at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fresno firefighters who had demobilized from the Rice’s Fire enjoy an evening checking out what an evening in Nevada City is like during the recent First Friday Art Walk.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City artist Adam Shaw displays his large paintings inside of the former Fable Coffee location during the Nevada City First Friday Art Walk.
Photo: Elias Funez
Stand-up comedian Miss Jess Divine performs her milk pouring routine at Elixart in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Martin McCrory provides “Poems from the Dome” during the recent First Friday Art Walk in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
A top hat is proper attire for any event in Nevada.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
