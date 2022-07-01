facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photographer’s spotlight

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Spots from the Rice’s Fire fall in front of a home along Troost Trail during Tuesday’s fire fight above the South Yuba River Canyon near Rice’s Crossing. The spot fires quickly came together to create a new head of the fire as it continued its northeast push.
Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters assess the scene along Troost Trail as the Rice’s Fire moves through the area Tuesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Flames from the Rice’s Fire burn near a home along Troost Trail Tuesday afternoon in rural North San Juan.
Photo: Elias Funez
Flashy fuels quickly burn through the underbrush along Troost Trail in rural North San Juan Tuesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Farm fresh flowers are always a popular item at Thursday Night Markets, which will continue through July from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the intersection of Mill and Main streets in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Old Town Cafe along Mill Street last month in downtown Grass Valley closed last month after a dispute over renewal of its lease. The eatery boasted itself as the “oldest continuous restaurant in Grass Valley.”
Photo: Elias Funez
Artists showcased their hard work during the recent Penn Valley Art Festival last Saturday at Western Gateway Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
“Sunset Wave” was one of the many original paintings offered for sale by artist Mellissa Jarrette.
Photo: Elias Funez
The sounds of Elvis Cantu filled the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building’s parking lot during the first ever All-Veterans Chili Cook-Off Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User