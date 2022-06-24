facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s spotlight

News |

Elias Funez
  

Construction of the Loma Rica Ranch housing development sits idle after a day of earth moving by construction crews this week between Grass Valley’s Brunswick Road and Sutton Way.
Photo: Elias Funez
Council member Daniela Fernandez reacts as she addresses constituents during a Nevada City Council meeting, where a statement was given regarding some of the recent pushback and praise over the display of the LGBTQ+ flags along Broad Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
A rose-clothed square dancer takes to the dance floor during the recent Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
A CBD-dominant cannabis strain named after its breeder, Wade Laughter, was one of the free medicinal products to be given to patients during a compassionate care giveaway at Elevation 2477’ earlier this week.
Photo: Elias Funez
Though relatively slow moving for this time of year, the South Yuba River can still be dangerous for many who are unfamiliar with its currents.
Photo: Elias Funez
Donn Harris of the Nevada County group Color Me Human read excerpts of the Emancipation Proclamation during the second annual Juneteenth celebration Monday afternoon in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
A guitarist picks up lessons during one of the many instrument-specific workshops offered throughout the annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival, which has returned to the Nevada County Fairgrounds following a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
Photo: Elias Funez
A long row of fire response vehicles stage along Ridge Road, between Alta Street and Rough and Ready Highway, when reports of a potential fire in a bathroom started by a firearm came in Wednesday evening. The large response quickly dissipated after authorities determined there was no fire and it had become a law enforcement issue. Stanley Way Neighbors reported that these wild false alarms are an unfortunate familiarity as of late.
Photo: Elias Funez
Law eforcement officials carried a torch and banners as they ran from the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City to the intersection of Broad and Pine streets before returning on June 17 in honor of the Special Olympics Northern California.
Photo: Elias Funez
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

