Photographer’s spotlight

YOUR AD HERE »

Elias Funez
  

Docents dressed in period attire helped to bring the history of old Humbug and North Bloomfield alive during the annual Humbug Day at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park in Nevada County.
Members of local law enforcement take part in the 25th annual Special Olympics Torch Run Friday morning in Nevada City. A group of torch runners took turns carrying a torch and flags from the Eric Rood Administrative Center to the intersection of Broad and Pine streets and back.
A Bear River High School class of 2022 student speaker addresses the graduating class at Bear River High School.
Nevada Union High School graduates wave to the crowd during their ceremony.
Judith Lowery is presented with the Elza Kilroy Award for her significant contributions as an artist, patron of the arts, and work with the local Nisenan Rancheria during a recent community service awards ceremony in Nevada City.
Local law enforcement personnel help carry the Special Olympics torch during Friday morning’s run in advance of the Summer Games as the Special Olympics Northern California is host of the games for the first time in-person since 2019.
The Humbug Day parade featured some new entries this year, including a dune buggy and other vehicles.
Dozens of protesters held signs and sang songs during the March for Our Lives protest last Saturday in Grass Valley along South Auburn Street.
The McKilligan and Mobley General Merchandise store in North Bloomfield had its doors open for visitors during the 57th anniversary of the establishment of Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park last Saturday.
The old water monitor fires again, briefly hooked up to North Bloomfield’s water hydrant, to wow the crowds gathered for the Humbug Day event last Saturday at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.
Bear River graduates approach the football field for their promotion ceremony.
Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

