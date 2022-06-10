facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s spotlight

Elias Funez
  

THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

Cleanup crews make quick work of an abandoned homeless encampment off Dorsey Drive during the annual Hospitality House cleanup event, which has returned following a pandemic hiatus. The refuse was left in between the concrete structures of mine production that once existed here.
Photo: Elias Funez
The finished Commercial Street renovations in Nevada City will welcome a long table-style awards ceremony event from 3:30 to 9 p.m. today.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bitney Prep High School graduates prepare for their promotion ceremony in a room of the International Order of Odd Fellows Hall in Nevada City last week.
Photo: Elias Funez
A scholarly looking therapy dog could be seen on the sidelines of the SAEL graduation ceremony Friday morning in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
A modern day prospector earlier this month inspects his finds after using a metal detector in the streets of Nevada City before Commercial Street is repaved.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Council candidate Adam Kline reacts after seeing his name among the top two vote-getters during an election party at Golden Era in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Councilwoman Erin Minett reacts after seeing her name below the threshold of votes needed to be re-elected to the Nevada City Council on Tuesday evening at Golden Era in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Horses could be seen in downtown Nevada City once again as the Bear Yuba Land Trust held an event in Robinson Plaza last week.
Photo: Elias Funez

