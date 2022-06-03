facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

Memorial Day speaker Steven Cobb speaks to the crowd during Monday’s event at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Palm and tarot readings as well as sales of cactus can be found at the Dirt Hippy Organics booth during the Saturday market in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
The David Bromberg Quintet takes the stage to close out the musical performances of the Strawberry Music Festival Sunday evening at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
A young girl draped in a LGBTQ+ pride cape watches along with others as the pride flag is raised above Nevada City Hall Tuesday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
Canine companions enjoy the Dogs Run Free dog park at Condon Park Thursday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Retractable bollards could be seen during Commercial Street construction this week in Nevada City. The Commercial Street project is slated to be finished in time for the fourth annual Village Market Day, scheduled for from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12. It will feature music, artists, and vendors.
Photo: Elias Funez
American Legion Post 130 provides a 21-gun volley during Nevada City’s Memorial Day ceremony at Pioneer Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Clothing, essential oils, and other wares are offered at the new Bohemian Market on Saturdays along Commercial Street.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

