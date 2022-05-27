 Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s spotlight

Elias Funez
  

Seven Hills students run and play on the playground following the 50th anniversary of the construction of the school.
Photo: Elias Funez
Goats eat around farming implements on First Rain Farms in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pedestrians test out the new pavement and wide sidewalks this week as the Commercial Street project nears completion in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Council members and staff gathered for their first in-person meeting this week since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person meetings.
Photo: Elias Funez
People gather in the Golden Era on a Wednesday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
The super flower blood moon total lunar eclipse as seen from San Joaquin Valley farmland earlier this month.
Photo: Elias Funez
Seeing the yellow life jacket loaners at the popular South Yuba River State Parks locations means high river flows and dangerous conditions are upon us.
Photo: Elias Funez
Solar panel installers were busy with an array along Broad Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local beekeeper Stephen Wingfield shows off some of his honeybees and recent honey made from hives he holds on Nevada City’s First Rain Farms.
Photo: Elias Funez
Top valedictorian, valedictorian, and salutatorians from Nevada Union High School’s class of 2022.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

News

