facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photographer’s Spotlight

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Grass Valley and Nevada County officials and dignitaries get an advance showing of the finished pool at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
One hundred year old Mary Putnam celebrates her birthday among the fellow residents at Hilltop Commons earlier this week. Putnum, who actually turns 100 on Monday, likes to play bingo, gamble, and do puzzles.
Photo: Elias Funez
A musical duo performs to the crowds gathered at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building during last week’s Veterans Day ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
The fall color in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin is stunning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Faces in the crowd react to Friday morning’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building where a room full of the community’s veterans were honored.
Photo: Elias Funez
Area children pick up the brass casings to the blanks fired by the American Legion Post 130 Honor Guard during last Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local veterans were asked to stand and represent their branch of service during the Veterans Day ceremony at Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Photo: Elias Funez
A fresh dusting of snow greets the weary worker after a long shift.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community members test the waters of the recently completed heated pool at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A clever wall display reminds you where you can find the restroom at South Pine Cafe in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
These not so cuddly looking bunnies were spotted at the Oddities and Curiosities Market in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

News

Cannabis representatives talk THC taxes

Diana Gamzon, executive director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, and local attorney Cameron Brady, recently went before members of Grass Valley’s council and staff to highlight the harmful effects of a THC percentage tax.

See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...