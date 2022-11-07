facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s Spotlight

Elias Funez
  

One hundred and ten year old Alta Sierra resident Rudy Thompson celebrated his birthday last Saturday at the Nevada County Contractor’s Association surrounded by friends, family, and members of the organization, Sons of Norway.
Photo: Elias Funez
The wall decor inside Watershed at The Owl honored history with its displays of old photographs. The Watershed at The Owl closed its doors to business last Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Gremlins make sure to stay away from the water of Grass Valley Fire Department’s ladder truck during Monday’s downtown Grass Valley trick-or-treat event. This year the event returned to it’s traditional form of families visiting many businesses for Halloween candy.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fall color is on full display in Nevada County, including Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin where deciduous trees are changing to vibrant displays as they begin their annual transition to winter dormancy.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Condon Skate Park was illuminated by a pair of industrial construction site lights on Halloween, allowing area park users the ability to skate, ride, scoot and slide into the night. Park users are hoping that upgrades to the park, including a permanent lighting solution, will be implemented.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pink punk rocking pooch poses with his people while taking part in Sunday’s Halloween Dog Mob parade on the streets of Downtown Grass Valley, which continues to add particpants each year. This year approximately 280 dogs were tallied.
Photo: Elias Funez
Folks enjoy their final meals at The Watershed at The Owl during its final day of operation Saturday. The restaurant opened in its current iteration in 2018.
Photo: Elias Funez
One hundred and ten year old Rudy Thompson blows out the candles on his birthday cake during a party held for his milestone Saturday in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

