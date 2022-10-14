facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer's spotlight

Elias Funez
  

Colorful seven Chakra sages and other types of interesting items can be found at Loot & Lore in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cynthia Levesque stands in front of a large open space above Loot & Lore in downtown Grass Valley that is available for sessions.
Photo: Elias Funez
Photo: Elias Funez
An upstairs space at Loot & Lore is also owned by Levesque and is available for workshops and readings.
Photo: Elias Funez
A trio of Bruin defenders close in on a Marysville ball carrier during last Friday’s league loss to the Indians.
Photo: Elias Funez
An over the shoulder touchdown pass from Bear River quarterback Cole Stowers, lands in the hands of receiver Joey Knox to put the Bruins up 7-0 after PAT during last Friday’s matchup against the Marysville Indians.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Bear River varsity Bruins cheerleaders ready to call out their next cheer from the sidelines at Marysville High School last week.
Photo: Elias Funez
A deep pass intended for Bear River wide receiver Tyler Brenes (2) is thwarted by Marysville’s Kayden Ellyson (88) during the Bruins’ recent game agains the Indians.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
