Photographer’s Spotlight

Elias Funez
  

A young hot chili pepper eating contestant reacts after eating one of the hotter peppers during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig on the San Juan Ridge.
Winter squash, delicate, butternut squash, and chili peppers could be found from Honey Circle Farms from the San Juan Ridge during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig.
Elijah Elwelo works the organic cotton candy machine during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig.
Obo Martin plays on the main stage during last weekend’s Autumn Shindig at the North Columbia Schoolhouse and Cultural Center.
Jezra reacts during the best beard competition during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig on the San Juan Ridge.


