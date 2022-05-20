 Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s spotlight

Elias Funez
  

A Cal Fire hand crew approaches the Golden Fire on Friday in Yuba County. Twenty-five acres burned before forward progress of the fire could be stopped that afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Cal Fire firefighter approaches a burning spot before extinguishing it Friday off Highway 49 in Yuba County, where a fire burned 25 acres.
Photo: Elias Funez
Scotten Elementary School second grader Landon Martinez looks to get himself out of a pickle as he acts during the recent production of the baseball-themed play “It’s a Hit,” which relates the fundamentals of the game and real life situations. The play was performed this week for the entire school and parents, and was the first such performance since before the beginning of the pandemic.
Photo: Elias Funez
Scotten School second graders perform on stage in the baseball-themed performance of “It’s a Hit” this week in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A black bear caused some alarm earlier this week when he was seen taking a stroll through the Seven Hills neighborhoods, causing Seven Hills School to go on lockdown until the bear was escorted home by Nevada City police and Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Control.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sierra College Nevada County Campus students prepare to conduct their commencement ceremony Thursday in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighting apparatus kept operational throughout the decades could be seen on the Golden Fire Friday, south of Camptonville. Agencies responding included North San Juan, Pike, Cal Fire and Camptonville fire departments, among others.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley police take one of two suspects into custody after recovering a stolen vehicle out of Chico, as well as $800 worth of stolen groceries.
Photo: Elias Funez
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

