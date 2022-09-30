facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s spotlight

Elias Funez
  

 

Volunteers throw chopped pieces of firewood into the backs of vehicles for delivery to area seniors during the annual Gold Country Senior Services senior firewood distribution last Saturday. The distribution is expected to continue today from the Idaho Maryland Mine property off of East Bennett and Brunswick Roads.
Photo: Elias Funez
Kaoru Suzuki embraces fellow workers, friends, and family during a heartfelt friends and family soft opening last week at Sushi In the Raw’s new location at California Organics.
Photo: Elias Funez
The entrance and patio at Sushi In the Raw in Nevada City is decorated with fitting mood lighting. The restaurant is now located at 125 Argall Way in Nevada City next to California Organics.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Mill Street Mall is currently undergoing renovation. The City approved a plan that will repave the surface with a stamped and colored design among many other changes with construction expected to last through the first few months of the year.
Photo: Elias Funez
J.J. Jackson’s owner Teresa Berliner keeps the tradition alive of having a table dedicated completely for toys as it was customary many years ago, allowing their guardians to do shopping.
Photo: Elias Funez
Buddy the cat reacts to having a photographer inspect his curious collar during last Saturday’s annual Walk for Rwanda hosted by Peace Lutheran Church. Buddy’s owners say the collar is intended to warn birds in the yard of his presence so they don’t get pounced on.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Universalist Unitarian Community of the Mountains offered their sanctuary as a venue for Tuesday evening’s forum on the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine re-opening where folks gathered to hear new findings.
Photo: Elias Funez

