Photographer’s Spotlight

Elias Funez
  

Adam Cook carries bags of his belongings into his new apartment unit at Brunswick Commons in Grass Valley, where he and others recently moved into the 41-unit complex.
Photo: Elias Funez
Adam Cook unpacks a box of new items for his new apartment at Brunswick Commons. Cook had been homeless since 2016.
Photo: Elias Funez
Many items provided for new residents at Brunswick Commons were donated through grants and programs so that residents can have essential items as soon as they move in.
Photo: Elias Funez
The recent rainy weather system brought dramatic clouds and lighting to Nevada City’s skyline.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Oct. 10, 1868, issue of the Grass Valley Daily Union features a schedule for the narrow gauge railroad.
Elias Funez
The Oct. 10, 1868, issue of the Grass Valley Daily Union — mailed to The Union from Connie Altum in Florida — is framed once again and on display in The Union’s lobby at 464 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Council member Gary Peterson looks at a staff report during Wednesday’s strategic planning workshop at Nevada City Hall.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local trail maps, courtesy of the Bear Yuba Land Trust, are on display at Mountain Recreation at 491 E. Main St. in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

