Photographer’s spotlight

Elias Funez
  

Land speed racer Roy Liautaud explains an experience on the Bonneville Salt Flats as he shows off the engine compartment of his ’63 Sunbeam Alpine on display at the fairgrounds during the 2022 Roamin Angels Car Show last Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
The front end of a 1970 Dodge Challenger displays the historic vehicle license plates.
Photo: Elias Funez
A 1937 Chevrolet brought many to check out its tip-to-tail restoration during the 2022 Roamin Angels Car Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last Saturday. Benefits from the show go toward community organizations as well as youth scholarships.
Photo: Elias Funez
A group of 11 pregnant mares affectionately enclose on The Union Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez while on assignment covering some of the animal evacuation efforts happening in Nevada County due to the Mosquito Fire. The Mosquito Fire is up to 70,000 acres, has burned 73 structures and is 20% contained.
Photo: Elias Funez
A structure is left as a pile of rubble in the Volcanoville area of the Mosquito Fire.
Photo: Elias Funez
A fire station sign is burned to the ground along Volcanoville Road after the Mosquito Fire burned through here earlier this week.
Photo: Elias Funez
Structures on a property in Volcanoville are left in ashes after the Mosquito Fire burned through here. Seventy-three structures have now been burned in the fire.
Photo: Elias Funez
Structures and vehicles lay in ruins along Volcanoville Road in El Dorado County after the Mosquito Fire burned through earlier this week.
Photo: Elias Funez
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

