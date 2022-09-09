facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
Photographer’s spotlight

Elias Funez
  

Dan Kelly and the rest of the band Fortunate Youth prepare to take the stage during last weekend’s Dry Diggings music festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fans in the crowd are illuminated by the stage lights during the Dry Diggings festival held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Smoke emanates from the Dry Diggings stage during last weekend’s festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
The pinsetters and ball return mechanisms at the Prosperity Lanes bowling alley were originally installed in the 1970s and are still kept and maintained in working order.
Photo: Elias Funez
A young bowler pulls back before letting the ball loose down the lanes at Prosperity Lanes in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Traditional Mexican foods and ingredients, such as cactus leaves or nopales, are now available on a regular basis at El Barrio Mexican Market open on Neal Street in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
People take in the many colorful and authentic Mexican goods available at the gift shop at El Barrio Mexican Market in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Carne asada, chorizo, and many other types of fresh meat used in many traditional Mexican meals can now be found in Grass Valley’s El Barrio Mexican Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

News

