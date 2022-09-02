facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s spotlight | TheUnion.com
Joe Skinner and Anna J. Takayama, the producer/director duo behind the short film “The Voice Actress,” sit in the audience at the Onyx Theater during the screening of their piece during the Nevada City Film Festival. After the screening, audience members were able to ask questions of the two about their film. Takayama was selected as the best director of the festival, and the film also took the best for Narrative Short.
Photo: Elias Funez
Police tape denotes those residences that have been fully evacuated along Wolf Road during last Saturday’s Still Fire, first reported along Still Road in South County. The fire burned 44 acres, one home, and was started by mowing equipment.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City and Nevada County officials accompany State Treasurer Fiona Ma Tuesday during her tour of the Cashin’s Field apartments currently under construction.
Photo: Elias Funez
This Ridgestock festival-goer prefers a tree as a backrest while taking in Caltucky during the annual music and sustainability festival, which returned to the North Columbia Schoolhouse amphitheater after a two-year hiatus.
Photo: Elias Funez
A parking lot attendant for Interfaith Food Ministry makes sure cars are not blocking nearby businesses and traffic along Henderson Street during a food distribution earlier this week in Grass Valley. Vehicles are lined up in advance of each food distribution and IFM has added Saturdays to its food distribution schedule.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Film Festival participants watch a screening of short films during last weekend’s festivities.
Photo: Elias Funez
City and county officials accompany State Treasurer Fiona Ma Tuesday during her tour of the Cashin’s Field apartments currently under construction.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vendors sell popcorn at last Saturday’s Ridgestock.
Photo: Elias Funez
People mingle as they take in the afternoon’s lineup on the Sustainability Stage during the 21st annual Ridgestock festival on the San Juan Ridge.
Photo: Elias Funez
Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

