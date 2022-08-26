facebook tracking pixel Photographer’s Spotlight | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photographer’s Spotlight

News News |

Elias Funez
  

The hands of WWII hero Lou Conter point to a medal with the inscription of his name on it reading “Freedom’s Defender, Louis A. Conter, 2022”. Conter was presented with the inaugural USS Arizona Medal of Freedom last week. After surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor, Conter earned his Navy pilots wings and flew missions where he was downed over enemy waters, having to use his fists to punch sharks that encircled.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Friday night lights of high school football have returned to Nevada County with two wins noted by both Nevada Union and Bear River’s varsity teams in their week one matchups. As pictured, cheerleaders from Bear River help get the crowd into the action before a score in the final seconds of the first half would put them up 14-12 over the Kennedy Cougars last Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River senior Joey Knox takes the ball into the end zone for their first score of the season Friday night against the Kennedy Cougars.
Photo: Elias Funez
One hundred year old Lou Conter smiles as his friend and former shipmate aboard the USS Arizona, Lauren Bruner, was mentioned during a conference call last week in his home office in Grass Valley. Conter was presented the USS Arizona Medal of Freedom by members of the Lauren Bruner Memorial Foundation.
Photo: Elias Funez
Trees torch and send flames into the air during the Pleasant Fire Saturday in the Jones Bar area of Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley resident and USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter, sits behind some of the donated memorabilia he has collected over the years last week when speaking with Ed McGrath of the Lauren Bruner Memorial Foundation.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Cal Fire Firehawk helicopter makes a water drop on the Pleasant Fire off of Owl Creek Road in Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
A temporary Incident Command Post is set up at the intersection of Jones Bar Road and Owl Creek Road while the Pleasant Fire burns in the distance.
Photo: Elias Funez
Firefightes from a CCC hand crew make their way to their assignment on the Pleasant Fire Saturday off of Owl Creek Road.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River’s defensive line closes in on Kennedy’s quarterback for one of a handful of sacks that would occur throughout the night last Friday at Bear River High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
THE SPOTLIGHT

Each week, we’ll highlight photographs taken by The Union’s Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez that, for whatever reason, didn’t make the newspaper or weren’t in a prominent position.

 

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 